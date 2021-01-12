Bill Runkle, 7 Jan. 1939-7 Jan.2021
Bluegrass Today for the sad news that William G. 'Bill' Runkle, Pennsylvania banjo-player, died last Thursday (7 Jan.) on his 82nd birthday. In addition to the many details of his career on the BT feature, a major interview with Bill Runkle for Banjo News Letter was conducted by Tom Mindte.
The image above comes from the cover of the Lonely tonight album by Bill and his band Smith Hollow, released on Tom's Patuxent Records label. More recordings are listed at the end of Richard Thompson's feature.
