A photographic record of Mel Corry in bluegrass
Thanks to Tony O'Brien for this fine series of photos showing bands in which Mel played. Would any BIB reader have a photo from the 2006 tour of Ireland by Buddy Merriam & Backroads (USA), throughout which Mel was their banjo-player?
The Seldom Herd plus US guitar maestro Dan Crary: (l-r) Pete Toman,
Charlie McGorran, Dan Crary, Mel Corry, Sean McKerr
Seldom Herd on stage
The Dusty Millers: Sean (mnd), Ger Thompson (bs),
Charlie Cooper (gtr), Mel (bjo)
High Lonesome: (l-r) Mel, Paul Hull, Sean
King Blue: (l-r) Mel, Caolan 'Chief' Derby, Clem O'Brien, Sean
The Tennessee Hennessees: (l-r) Bill Johnston, Sean, Mel,
Laurence Hill, Colin Henry
Woodbine, original lineup: (l-r) Tony O'Brien, Mel,
Paddy Chanders, Liam Wright
Woodbine, late lineup with Nicola O'Brien Kennedy (bs),
plus Dessie Crerand (fdl)
