Xii Red Wine Bluegrass Party now on YouTube
EBMA Facebook for the news that our friends in Italy's premier bluegrass band Red Wine have now put their 'XII Red Wine Bluegrass Party' online in a 32-minute video on YouTube. The Party consists of live numbers by the band, interspersed with Stefano Goldberg's outstanding photos from previous Bluegrass Parties. It ends with a moving musical tribute to Stefano - the Hazel Dickens song 'Won't you come and sing for me'.
Near the beginning, the Party also includes an affectionate tribute to Ireland and the good times the band have had here.
