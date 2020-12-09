We Banjo 3: 'A Winter Wonderful' and Christmas shopping
We Banjo 3, the originators of 'Celtgrass', send a reminder of their forthcoming online all-star concert, the one-night-only festive holiday livestream 'A Winter Wonderful', on Friday 18 December at 8.00 p.m. EST (see the BIB for 19 Nov.). Tickets are available.
For US fans, We Banjo 3 merchandise ordered by this coming Friday (11 Dec.) is guaranteed delivery in time for Christmas. International orders are not guaranteed delivery by Christmas.
Labels: Banjo, Business, Celtgrass, concerts, Folk, Goodies, Irish music
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home