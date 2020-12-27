Tony Rice, 8 June 1951-25 December 2020
David Anthony 'Tony' Rice. His music dominates modern bluegrass guitar, with an influence felt throughout acoustic string playing.
A biographical article up to his 2013 induction into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame can be read here. More details are given by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, together with three videos showing Tony with J.D. Crowe & the New South in 1975; leading an array of superpickers in the '80s; and playing and singing solo one of his trademark pieces, the Norman Blake composition 'Chirch Street blues'.
His authorised biography Still inside: the Tony Rice story, written by Tim Stafford and Caroline Wright. was published in 2010 by Word of Mouth Press.
