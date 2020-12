If the good old days of 'normal circumstances' were still here, we would by now be looking forward to the next visit by the Special Consensus - and we are, of course; it's just that we can't count on it being early in the new year. The band's schedule shows, andbooked for Bluegrass Camp Germany in mid May, but - at present - nowhere else outside North America during 2021.While we're waiting,has contributed a major feature to Bluegrass Today, 'Graduating from the school of Special Consensus' , with distinguished alumni giving their memories of the band. Greg Cahill explains why 2020 should have been a very special year for the Special C., with everyone who has been a member since 1975 still around for the proposed 45th anniversary reunion. The '45th + 1 Anniversary/Reunion' concert is now scheduled for 9 October 2021 at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. The photo below shows the Special C. lineup we have not yet seen in Ireland, withon mandolin.

Labels: History, Instruction, Visiting bands