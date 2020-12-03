The Farmer & Adele live from Nashville, 8 Dec. 2020
Friends of Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival The Farmer & Adele - a great Western Swing band from Nashville, TN - hope to make it to Ireland in the near future, but in the meantime Irish fans can catch them live from the world famous Station Inn.
The band will take to the stage on 8 December for a special Xmas show that will be available for streaming all over the world. The Farmer & Adele play great western swing, country, and bluegrass music, and are highly regarded among their fellow musicians and music fans.
The live streaming is ticketed and one can get the tickets via this link. This show is sure to put a warm smile on our faces and will be a great start for the festive season.
Labels: concerts, Media, Venues, Western Swing
