08 December 2020

ROMP (USA) presents Virtual Band Contest for 2021

The ROMP (River Of Music Party) festival is held in June, under the auspices of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, in Owensboro, KY, by the banks of the Ohio. Between now and St Patrick's day 2021, ROMP will be running a Virtual Band Contest in which the winners will perform on the festival's main stage at next year's ROMP, 23-26 June 2021.

A ninety-second video (also on YouTube) shows how to enter, and a further video explains the voting procedures. Full details are on the ROMP e-newsletter, on the website, and in a feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.

