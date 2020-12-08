ROMP (USA) presents Virtual Band Contest for 2021
ROMP (River Of Music Party) festival is held in June, under the auspices of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, in Owensboro, KY, by the banks of the Ohio. Between now and St Patrick's day 2021, ROMP will be running a Virtual Band Contest in which the winners will perform on the festival's main stage at next year's ROMP, 23-26 June 2021.
A ninety-second video (also on YouTube) shows how to enter, and a further video explains the voting procedures. Full details are on the ROMP e-newsletter, on the website, and in a feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.
