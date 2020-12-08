Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi in online concert, 10/11 Dec.
Stage Left facility will present an online concert by Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi at 7.30 p.m., which translates to 12.30 a.m. on Friday for Ireland.
The concert (which can be watched on YouTube) will be preceded by a conversation between Rhiannon Giddens and Professor Jan Miyake about her career and her concern with issues of social justice. Contact data are here.
