08 December 2020

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi in online concert, 10/11 Dec.

The prestigious Oberlin College & Conservatory of Music announces that this coming Thursday (10 Dec. 2020) its Stage Left facility will present an online concert by Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi at 7.30 p.m., which translates to 12.30 a.m. on Friday for Ireland.

The concert (which can be watched on YouTube) will be preceded by a conversation between Rhiannon Giddens and Professor Jan Miyake about her career and her concern with issues of social justice. Contact data are here.

Labels: ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 6:22 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home