Red Hat Acoustic Music Club meets virtually, Fri. 11 Dec. 2020
Congratulations to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for keeping the Club's monthly meetings going in virtual form throughout this challenging year. Paul and Anne announce:
Hi all, Red Hat calling. This is it, the BIG driver, 11th, one. Last month tipped the scales, Let's make this one even bigger. Don't forget it's mince pies. We wish all who took part over this last year a happy & safe Christmas. Keep singing & picking.
In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
