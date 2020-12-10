New look and new issue for the Old Time Herald
Old Time Herald (OTH), queen among old-time music magazines, has refurbished its website, and the first issue of a new volume was published in October 2020 (see cover image, right).
The contents include four main articles, among which are the late Mac Benford's memories of the Highwoods Stringband and its times (highly recommended), and Ted Olson's review of Ken Burns's TV series on the history of country music. There are also fourteen reviews of CDs and books, and reviews in the OTH are traditionally of a very high standard. Subscription options are:
Print + online subscription
4 print issues + full website access ($26)
8 print issues + full website access ($46)
Online-only subscription
4 online-only issues + full website access ($15)
8 online-only issues + full website access ($25)
At present there is no indication on the website of different postal rates for US and non-US subscribers.
