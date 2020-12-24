'Merry Christmas everyone' from Mules & Men
Mules & Men for this Christmas greeting:
Nollaig Shona Dhuit!
We made a Christmas video for the Shakin' Stevens classic 'Merry Christmas everyone' - hopefully it will give you a laugh.
We had the privilege of being joined by Benjamin Burns for this one. Ben is from Geevagh, Co. Sligo, and makes lovely music with synths and recordings of bats, sparrows, and frogs! https://soundcloud.com/benjamin-burns-2
See ye in 2021. All the best from Luke, Paddy, Lily, & Niall.
mulesandmen.com
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home