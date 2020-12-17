Jens Kruger and his 2021 Masterclass series - on Deering Live
announce (links added by the BIB):
We are excited to welcome Jens Kruger back to Deering Live. Jens will be launching an Intermediate/Advanced Masterclass Series on deeringbanjos.com, starting in January 2021 in which he will go over advanced musical concepts that you can apply to your banjo playing.
This week Jens will talk about his new Masterclass Series, go over some of the concepts he will cover, as well as take suggestions from you the audience for topics to cover in his series. Tune in, get a taste for and have a voice for what's to come.
The interview will take place on Thursday 17 Dec. at 6.00 p.m. ET (3.00 p.m. PT). Last week's ninety-minute interview with Chris Coole (CAN) can now be seen on Deering Live and YouTube.
