Ken Perlman (USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo (not to mention fingerstyle guitar) continues his programme of online live instructional banjo workshops on Zoom in the new year, with a workshop on 'A "crooked" tunes survival kit' on Sat. 9 Jan. at 2.00-3.15 p.m. EST; one on creating variations and breaks in clawhammer style on Mon. 25 Jan. at 7.30-9.00 p.m. EST; and four in February (one every Monday) on fiddle tunes from Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island. Details of times and prices are given on the booking pages. Ken also announces that the Suwanee Banjo Camp (of which he is a director) will be held in 2021 on 13-14 March as an online event. Full details of programme and instructors are on the SBC website.
*April Verch (CAN) sends her thanks and appreciation for everyone's support during the past twenty years, in a video that can be reached through her latest e-newsletter and also on YouTube.
*Deering Banjos send a reminder that Jens Kruger's new free series of masterclasses begins on Tuesday 5 Jan., devoted to musical concepts that can be applied to develop one's playing. While the series is aimed at players in intermediate and advanced levels, players at any level can benefit from the classes. Anyone interested in taking part should send an e-mail RSVP. Jens's video introduction to the series can now be seen on Deering Live or YouTube.
*Steve Kaufman (USA) announces that his schedule of new live flatpicking classes will begin on Monday next week (4 Jan.). Full details of all his instructional programmes are on Steve's website.
