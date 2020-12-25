'Holly jolly Christmas' from Cup O' Joe
Bluegrass Today added several posts yesterday of Christmassy contributions by various artists, and at the time of writing the leading post on Bluegrass Today is John Lawless's Holly Jolly Christmas from Cup O’ Joe. This features a socially distanced video from Co. Armagh and South Carolina, with all the members of Cup O' Joe - including member-by-marriage David Benedict - suitably rigged out in seasonal jumpers to play and sing the 1962 pop song in string-swing mode. The video can also be watched on Facebook, where there are more seasonal songs from the Cup O' Joe circle.
