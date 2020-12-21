Have a wonderful winter Wooka Yuletide
Wookalily report in their latest e-newsletter:
Well, 2020 is a year we certainly won't forget. Here are some of the highlights and lowlights of our year.
- The attack of the Covid monster impacted us all, some worse than others, but generally it's been a very isolating, scary, and surreal time. At the beginning of lockdown we lost all of our gigs including our Irish album launch tour (now rescheduled for release Easter 2021 - Covid willing), but we're thankful we're still here to tell the tale.
- We recorded two tracks for Help Musicians NI to help raise much-needed funds for fellow struggling musicians. The idea was to encourage fans to help musicians, help musicians, help musicians, quite literally.
- Not long after we were invited by Hotpress magazine to film a live cover of Wavelength for Van Morrison's 75th birthday celebrations as part of the 'Rave on Van Morrison' series. Check it out on the Hotpress YouTube channel, along with contributions by a galaxy of Ireland’s leading artists and performers, including Sinéad O’Connor, Hozier, Imelda May, Damien Rice, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Tim Wheeler of Ash, Moya Brennan, Bronagh Gallagher, John Spillane, Mary Coughlan, Brian Kennedy, Liam Ó Maonlaí, and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.
- Not least WE SIGNED A WORLDWIDE RECORD DEAL with MIG Music in Germany and we're really looking forward to working with these guys. Wooooo!!!!!
Wookalily's newsletter also includes this YouTube video of their version of 'Rockin' around the Christmas tree'!
Labels: Bands, Crisis, Fundraising, On the edge, Record companies, Video
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home