The attack of the Covid monster impacted us all, some worse than others, but generally it's been a very isolating, scary, and surreal time. At the beginning of lockdown we lost all of our gigs including our Irish album launch tour (now rescheduled for release Easter 2021 - Covid willing), but we're thankful we're still here to tell the tale.

We recorded two tracks for Help Musicians NI to help raise much-needed funds for fellow struggling musicians. The idea was to encourage fans to help musicians, help musicians, help musicians, quite literally.

Not long after we were invited by Hotpress magazine to film a live cover of Wavelength for Van Morrison 's 75th birthday celebrations as part of the 'Rave on Van Morrison' series. Check it out on the Hotpress YouTube channel, along with contributions by a galaxy of Ireland’s leading artists and performers, including Sinéad O’Connor, Hozier, Imelda May, Damien Rice, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Tim Wheeler of Ash, Moya Brennan, Bronagh Gallagher, John Spillane, Mary Coughlan, Brian Kennedy, Liam Ó Maonlaí , and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins .

Well, 2020 is a year we certainly won't forget. Here are some of the highlights and lowlights of our year.Considering the current musical climate we're thankful for all the good things, but we're taking nothing for granted. Live music has virtually been banned in Northern Ireland, so we thank you all for your continued support during these strange and precarious times. Stay safe, stick to your 1 Christmas bauble (see what we did there? lol), have a very Merry Christmas and keep listening to good music! From all of us at Wookalily, until next year...

