Grass almost doesn't make the cut again
thirty best Southern albums of 2020, which stops just short of confirming the BIB's impression that bluegrass music (however good from a bluegrass follower's viewpoint) doesn't really belong in the BS list.
This year, #16 on the list is the Sturgill Simpson album Cuttin' grass vol. I: the Butcher Shoppe sessions, with twenty tracks of his earlier original songs, remade with backing artists including Tim O'Brien, Mark Howard, Scott Vestal, Stuart Duncan, and Sierra Hull. An appreciation of the album by Lee Zimmerman appeared on Bluegrass Today three weeks ago.
Labels: Recordings
