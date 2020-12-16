Gold Tone 2020 gift guide
Gold Tone Music Group have issued their 2020 holiday gift guide, conveniently arranged in groups of items under $25, $50, $100, $200, and $500. Banjoists should note the new Gold Tone curly maple armrests (right), which are claimed to fit banjos with 11" or 12" rim and 16, 18, or 24 brackets. At $39.99 they are (as far as we know) the lowest-priced wood armrests on the market. However, Gold Tone are selling direct during the pandemic, so ordering direct from the US will add the cost of postage.
Gold Tone also announce some interesting new products coming in 2021, including a 'FitsAll Universal Instrument Stand', and a High Moon open-back 12" banjo with Dobson tone ring.
