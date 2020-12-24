European bluegrass on Bluegrass Today
Successive news items on Bluegrass Today yesterday have drawn attention to respected European traditional bluegrass bands: John Curtis Goad's review of Travelin', the latest album from Bluedust (Italy); and John Lawless's report that Bluegrass Christmas, the latest album from Jussi Syren & the Groundbreakers, has just won the 2020 Christmas Album of the Year award in their native Finland.
The songs on Bluegrass Christmas can be sampled on Bluegrass Today and Apple Music, and the Bluedust feature includes two videos - one of which shows the band playing 'Kentucky Lincoln breakdown', composed by Colton Powers, who was touring in Ireland in January this year as banjo player with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.
Labels: Awards, CDs, Europe, Reviews, Visiting bands
