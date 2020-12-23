Ear training app available from Spain
The FOAOTMAD news blog, organ of the UK's national association for American old-time music and dance, reports that the Reel Space Folk Music School in Valencia, Spain, has launched the Reel Ear Web App to help musicians to learn more efficiently to play music by ear. 'The music is the same, your ears are the same, but we just reinvented how to connect them together!' There's a one-minute promo video, which is also on YouTube, and an offer of a fifteen-day free trial. Read more on the FOAOTMAD blog.
Labels: Instruction, National Associations, Old-time
