Deering Live End Of Year Special, 22 Dec. 2020
Deering Banjos will be closed for business from Wed. 23 Dec. 2020 to Mon. 4 Jan. 2021, so they extend this invitation to join the creators of the company:
Join us for the last Deering Live of 2020, where we will sit down with Greg, Janet, and Jamie Deering, as we finally take a second to reflect on what has been a truly remarkable year. And since it's the holidays, you never know what artists and other guests might join us at any time! So grab a drink and come hang with us.
The Special will be shown live at the new time of 3.00 p.m. ET, noon PT, and 8.00 p.m. Irish time.
