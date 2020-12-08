'Christmas time is here' from Michael J. Miles
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) offers a Blue Light Special sale rate for his CDs: $10 each. The newsletter also links to YouTube for two pieces on acoustic guitar, 'Christmas time is here' and 'Don't you worry 'bout a thing'. The BIB has been referring to Michael for a long time as 'the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo', and he proves it with the 'Gavotte en rondeau'.
Further information on Michael's one-off workshops for guitar and clawhammer banjo, as well as his four-week classes for both instruments and his concert dates, can be found here.
Labels: concerts, Instruction, Sales, Video, Visiting players, Workshops
