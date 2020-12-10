Chris Coole (CAN) on Deering Live TONIGHT
announce that Chris Coole (left: photo Rodney Wilson), one of the most respected, active, and inspired old-time clawhammer banjo players, will be appearing this evening (Thursday 10 December) on Deering Live at 3.00 p.m. PT, 6.00 p.m. ET, and 11.00 p.m. for viewers in Ireland. The interview should subsequently be appearing on Deering's YouTube channel.
His all-too-brief visits to Ireland with the Foggy Hogtown Boys and the Lonesome Ace Stringband show only a small fraction of Chris's activities - performing and recording artist, sideman, songwriter, record producer, teacher, and dedicated angler. Some of his recent collaborations are listed on the Deering Live web page.
In connection with the question whether people should be allowed to play 'Turkey in the straw', listen to Chris Coole play it, with Clif Ervin on bones, on YouTube.
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Old-time, Visiting players
