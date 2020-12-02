Celtic Connections, 15 Jan.-2 Feb. 2021
Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow, Scotland, announce:
Join us online for Celtic Connections 2021. Across 19 days, the festival will present exclusive online performances every night between Friday 15 January and Tuesday 2 February 2021.
An Early Bird festival pass (£30), giving unlimited access to the full nineteen nights of entertainment, is available for a limited time only, and will then increase to £40. Tickets to individual concerts will be available from early January, when the programme schedule is released. All tickets can be bought from celticconnections.vhx.tv. The lineup for Celtic Connections 2021 will include Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
