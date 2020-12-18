18 December 2020

'Carol of the bells' taught by Hank Smith

Continuing his series of instructional videos for Deering Banjos, Hank Smith of Hank, Pattie, & the Current gives a seven-minute tutorial on the seasonal tune 'Carol of the bells' (based on a Ukrainian folk song), which can be watched on the Deering website or on YouTube.

