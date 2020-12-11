BU celebrates 75 years of bluegrass
Bluegrass Unlimited (BU) is out, and the cover story is a major article by editor Dan Miller on the first seventy-five years of bluegrass music, reckoning from the first Grand Ole Opry performance of Earl Scruggs as a member of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys (see the BIB for 4 Dec.). The complete article can be read here.
There are many other features in the new issue - including no less than seventeen album reviews, all of which can be read on the BU website. A new feature of the site is regular podcasts - one of the latest is by legendary banjoist Alan Munde, with an overview of the different characteristics of the first generation of bluegrass bands. The IBMA's December newsletter says: 'We are deeply enjoying the new energy from bluegrass music's iconic publication! Grab your copy today!' and gives a subscription link.
Subscribers outside the US may find that BU is now reaching them later in the month than in the Warrenton, VA, days. The BIB editor would be glad to know whether other subscribers have this experience.
