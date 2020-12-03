'Bare feet on grass' from The Raines
Galway trio The Raines formed after a meeting on Inis Oírr, off the west coast of Ireland, of Yvonne Tiernan, Ruth Dillon, and Juliana Erkkonen, all talented musicians with eye-opening resumés. The idea to form The Raines was born. The chemistry was instant and fans are going wild over the mix of vocal harmonies, rhythmic strings, honest lyrics with a bit of unexpected Americana added to the mix.
One look at the background of the women of The Raines and it’s hard not to be impressed. Yvonne (vocals/banjolele) also sings and has toured with the Chieftains; Ruth (vocals, guitar, ukulele), who toured and recorded with the legendary vocalist Dolores Keane, is a former member of the Molly Hicks, and has three solo albums of her own; and Juliana, also a former member of the Molly Hicks (fiddle, vocals) has been at the forefront of the Americana musical scene in Ireland, where her fiddle playing has won over many a fan.
'Bare feet on grass' has already climbed the download and streaming charts, and it is currently Song of the Week on RTÉ Radio 1. Bluegrass and folk fans will enjoy the lovely harmonies mixed with sounds of guitar, banjo, and fiddle.
'Bare feet on grass' (on YouTube at the link given above) can be streamed and bought here.
