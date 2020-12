Galway trio The Raines formed after a meeting on Inis Oírr, off the west coast of Ireland, of, and, all talented musicians with eye-opening resumés. The idea to form The Raines was born. The chemistry was instant and fans are going wild over the mix of vocal harmonies, rhythmic strings, honest lyrics with a bit of unexpected Americana added to the mix.One look at the background of the women of The Raines and it’s hard not to be impressed. Yvonne (vocals/banjolele) also sings and has toured with the; Ruth (vocals, guitar, ukulele), who toured and recorded with the legendary vocalist, is a former member of the, and has three solo albums of her own; and Juliana, also a former member of the Molly Hicks (fiddle, vocals) has been at the forefront of the Americana musical scene in Ireland, where her fiddle playing has won over many a fan.The trio's new single 'Bare feet on grass' has already climbed the download and streaming charts, and it is currently. Bluegrass and folk fans will enjoy the lovely harmonies mixed with sounds of guitar, banjo, and fiddle.

