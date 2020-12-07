BAND Festival announces the Dunfanaghy Christmas SHop
BAND Gestival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal ('Where the music beckons, and the mountains echo the call'), announce:
Introducing the Brand New Dunfanaghy Christmas Shop! Bringing together a range of wonderful Dunfanaghy produce, the online shop allows you to shop local this Christmas and support local businesses from the comfort of your own home!
Dunfanaghy businesses give essential support to the annual BAND Festival, so visit the Dunfanaghy Christmas Shop site, and subscribe to the mailing list for all Dunganaghy information.
