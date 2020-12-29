'2020 In Memoriam' from mygrassisblue.com
Thanks to Dave Byrne jr of mygrassisblue.com for this verdict on the year, combined with a fitting tribute to the bluegrass and country music artists who have died during it:
The countdown is on to the end of this annus horribilis.
We put together a short video, an ‘In Memoriam’ to some of those we sadly lost in 2020.
2020 In Memoriam | https://youtu.be/plrBW3XBNbo
2020 has been a tough year for all, but we’re looking forward to 2021 and, of course, to getting back to some semblance of normality, whenever that happens to be.
Wishing all members of the bluegrass community in Ireland (and beyond) a very happy and prosperous new year.
'2020 In Memoriam' can also be seen on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook.
