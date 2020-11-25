World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest results
Steve Kaufman announces the results of the World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest, part of the series of World Virtual Acoustic Contests:
We wrapped up the World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest last weekend and it was a blast.
1st place and $500 went to David Benda of the Czech Republic
2nd place and $250 - Steve Louvat from Belgium
3rd place and $100 - Traj Wellington of TN
4th place - Max Allard of IL
5th place - Frank Evans of TN
This was an exciting contest. You can see it all as it appeared LIVE. We had a few videos hang up, so speed through them to see the finalists. Congratulations to all the contestants from around the world and especially to those top five.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home