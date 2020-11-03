Wild Roots in Sligo, 30 Apr.-2 May 2021
Wild Roots Festival of 'music, performing arts, and adventure' is scheduled to take place by Lough Gill in Co. Sligo on the weekend 30 April-2 May 2021. The impressive website states:
The sights and sounds of Wild Roots Festival will speak to a part of your soul that craves that little bit of magic. Let us lead you to the forest, let your roots down and be wild!
The 'right kind' of bluegrass band should fit well into this concept, and if Rackhouse Pilfer (who were based in Sligo) were still gigging, we'd expect to see them on the lineup. The nearest act to bluegrass that is currently there, however, is the Dublin Ukulele Collective.
