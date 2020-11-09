Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival confirmed for 11-13 June 2021
Following hard upon Mick Daly's announcement from Dunmore East last week, thanks to Uri Kohen in Westport, Co. Mayo, for this welcome news:
The organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are happy to confirm that the festival will take place in 2021 on the weekend of 11-13 June.
Usually we will have a full lineup and tickets available to purchase by Christmas; however, as the uncertainty as regards live events and international travel continues, we are monitoring the developments closely and working to create a safe and successful event.
We hope to have a better idea of the format by which the festival will be staged and a confirmation of the lineup and venues by early in the new year. One way or another, we will celebrate Folk, Bluegrass, and Old-Time music in Westport in June 2021 one way or another.
We are looking forward to see all of our friends again and preserve the long legacy of our festival and the bluegrass traditions in Ireland.
