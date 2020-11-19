We Banjo 3 present 'A Winter Wonderful' online, 18 Dec. 2020
We Banjo 3, the originators of 'Celtgrass', invite you to 'cozy up, settle in, and holiday party' with them for a one-night only festive holiday livestream, 'A Winter Wonderful', on Friday 18 December at 8.00 p.m. EST.
The evening will feature a special We Banjo 3 performance, plus musical sets by Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Skerryvore, The Whileaways, BackWest, and Ajeet. Event tickets are $20; limited-edition merch bundles with ticket included are also available and can be bought here.
