Two good tips from Uri
I would like to point you and the readers towards a superb radio show and a fantastic podcast.
Ruth Smith [right] of 'Simply Folk' on RTÉ Radio 1 presented a superb documentary about the origin of the song 'The lakes of Pontchartrain' which can be heard here.
Our good friend Brennen Leigh was a guest contributor in a podcast looking at all aspects of the ground-breaking album by The Byrds, Sweetheart of the rodeo, which can be played back here.
Labels: Country, Folk, Media, Recordings, Visiting players
