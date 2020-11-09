09 November 2020

Two good tips from Uri

On another note - thanks again to Uri Kohen, who writes:

I would like to point you and the readers towards a superb radio show and a fantastic podcast.

Ruth Smith [right] of 'Simply Folk' on RTÉ Radio 1 presented a superb documentary about the origin of the song 'The lakes of Pontchartrain' which can be heard here.

Our good friend Brennen Leigh was a guest contributor in a podcast looking at all aspects of the ground-breaking album by The Byrds, Sweetheart of the rodeo, which can be played back here.

