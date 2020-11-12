12 November 2020

Tray Wellington on Deering Live TONIGHT

Deering Banjos announce that tonight (Thurs. 12 Nov.) the young award-winning banjo player Tray Wellington will be featured on Deering Live at 6.00 p.m. EDT.

You can send in questions by e-mail, and watch the interview here. Last week's feature with John Kavanaugh of Kavanjo Pickups - discussing different types of banjo pickups, how they work, how they are made, and how to use them to the best advantage - can also be watched on YouTube.

