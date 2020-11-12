The new BU
The November 2020 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the first to come from its new home at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is now out, and it's good news. Editor Dan Miller has put BU's traditional wealth of content into a helpful, unobtrusive framework (features are grouped under 'The tradition', 'The artists', 'The sound', etc.) together with a visual makeover - for instance, the annual talent directory is peppered with images of bands and artists.
The official new website address is www.bluegrassunlimited.com, but the familiar www.bluegrassmusic.com will still get you there. One of the site's new features is a fourteen-minute video banjo lesson from Ned Luberecki. A bonus feature of the Bluegrass Unlimited Facebook is that from day to day the birthday of a notable figure in bluegrass, past or present, is celebrated. The most recent is Alan Munde's.
Labels: Instruction, Media, Reviews
