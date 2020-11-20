Releases by visiting artists (or nearly)
Kody Norris Show, who would have brought their exuberant Jimmy Martin-style music to this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival if it hadn't been for the pandemic, have had the second single released from their forthcoming album on Rebel Records. 'Ole Carolina', a classic piece of bluegrass nostalgia, was learned by Kody from the 1972 album Tarheel country by the Bluegrass Tarheels (you can hear the whole original album here). More information is on the Rebel press release.
*Fast Track, the veteran 'new' supergroup comprising Dale Perry (banjo, bass vocals), Steve Day (fiddle, vocals), Ron Spears (bass, vocals), Jesse Brock (mandolin, vocals), and Duane Sparks (guitar, vocals). Ron and Jesse have both toured in Ireland in past years. 'Come on down' is an up-tempo gospel song with five vocal parts, and some sparkling instrumental work. This is the fourth single to be featured from the band's self-titled album, which is available everywhere through the usual outlets. 'Come on down' can be heard through a link on the EMG press release.
Labels: CDs, Gospel, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home