Oldtime Central Fall Gathering approaches
Oldtime Central (OTC) send their latest e-newsletter with a reminder of their Fall Oldtime Gathering less than two weeks from now (13-15 Nov.). They write:
We know it's been an unprecedented and crazy year so far on a lot of different fronts. With that in mind, we've tried to create an online event to bring people together that incorporates the important ideas of community and self-care. In addition to the music workshops, which will look very similar to the ones we offered at our Summer Festival, there will be community events, jams, concerts, and a workshop on Alexander Technique for musicians free for every participant.
There are still plenty of spaces left in the workshops, and as always we've done the best we can to keep the price low and maximize accessibility. We look forward to 'seeing' you there!
More details can be seen on the BIB post of 13 Oct., and information on the instructors is given in the e-newsletter.
