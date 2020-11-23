No Depression needs just a few more subscribers...
No Depression, 'the journal of roots music', announces:
No Depression, part of the nonprofit FreshGrass Foundation, has secured a generous donor that will match funds for 100 new journal subscriptions. We only need 36 more to reach our goal! Please help us get there.
While we offer our content on nodepression.com for free, subscriptions to our gorgeous journal help fuel our entire operations! Now, you can double your financial impact to No Depression by becoming a subscriber in print/digital or digital-only.
All new subscribers will receive our current Winter 2020 'All Together Now' issue, plus our gratitude, as your purchase is paired with matching funds that help No Depression and the FreshGrass Foundation continue our mission to preserve, support, and create innovative grassroots music!
As reported on the BIB on 20 August, the FreshGrass Foundation and the Compass Records Group are now partners in supporting the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
Labels: Awards, Fundraising, Media, Roots
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home