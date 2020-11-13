Navá nominated for Best Folk Group in RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2020
Navá (right) on their nomination for the Best Folk Group award in the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2020. The band announce on their Facebook:
We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the 'RTÉ Folk Awards 2020' (Best Folk Group of The Year). The ceremony will be broadcasting live on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday 26th November 8-10pm. Congratulations to other nominees.
Navá, with their unique mission to explore the relationship between the ancient musical cultures of Ireland and Persia, consist of Shahab Coohe (santoor), Shayan Coohe (tombak/ tar), Paddy Kiernan (5-string banjo), and Niall Hughes (double bass/ guitar). Paddy and Niall are respected members of the Dublin bluegrass community, and a load of bluegrass feeling comes into Navá's 'The magic box', which can be heard in this video and on their debut album Tapestry.
