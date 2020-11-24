More old-time news
FOAOTMAD, the UK's national association for old-time music, carries on its news blog a message from Su and Jules, who have been hosting online old time sessions on Zoom since COVID restrictions began:
On Sunday 29th Nov. & Tuesday 1st Dec. we’re asking Zoom participants to get set up with a background of Xmas lights for a count down special Light Up Session! Real lights and not a virtual background! People who watch on live stream are also welcome to join us to do the same. Let's keep our spirits up for nearing the end of 2020 with some tunes and colourful lights together.
Details are on Facebook for the 29 Nov. and 1 Dec. sessions. How the sessions work is explained here.
*FOAOTMAD also announces that the film The Mountain Minor (see many previous posts on the BIB) is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and Vimeo On Demand in the UK, as well as being available on DVD and Blu-ray from Amazon.
