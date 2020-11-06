More news from the Mother Country
Bluegrass Today sums up the video of 'I wish the wars were all over', just released by Billy Blue Records. The song, written by Tim Eriksen, is played by the Appalachian Road Show (right) - who would have been headliners at Omagh six months ago - with Barry Abernathy's powerful and evocative singing, and it is on their latest album Tribulations. No details are given of who made the video (on YouTube as well as on Bluegrass Today), but it's well worth watching as well as hearing.
*Banjo Hangout for the news that Tony Trischka has reviewed Mississippi River suite by Michael J. Miles (left) in the November 2020 issue of Banjo News Letter, and it's a good deal more than just a review of that album. As an added bonus, tablatures can be downloaded for three of the pieces in the suite, and there's a not-so-brief interview with Michael by the BNL editor Donal Nitchie.
Labels: CDs, Recordings, Reviews, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players
