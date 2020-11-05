Kavanjo Pickups on Deering Live TONIGHT (5 Nov. 2020)
Deering Banjos announce that tonight (Thurs. 5 Nov.) John Kavanaugh of Kavanjo Pickups will be featured on Deering Live at 6.00 p.m. EDT, and will talk about different types of banjo pickups, how they work, how they are made, and how to use them to the best advantage. Deering add:
The Kavanjo Banjo Pickup System is a magnetic humbucking pickup and jack suspended from a customized mylar head. This is the newest, and we believe the most effective, way to amplify ANY banjo, while maintaining the instrument's authentic characteristics.
You can send in questions by e-mail, and watch the interview here. Last week's feature with Graham Sharp can also be watched on YouTube.
