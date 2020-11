The death has occurred on 23 Oct. at 78 years of age of Jerry Jeff Walker from throat cancer. Jerry was probably best known for his writing of the song 'Mr Bojangles' which went on to be recorded by many artists from many genres of music - thee, and, to name but a few. Jerry had it on his first album and it is said that his inspiration for the song came from a time he was on the road busking and wound up in a New Orleans jail cell for public inebriation. His cellmate was a homeless man who called himself 'Mr Bojangles' to conceal his true identity from the police.The real Bojangles was Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson (born Luther Robinson; 25 May 1878–25 Nov. 1949), an American tap dancer, actor, and singer, the best known and the most highly paid black American entertainer in America during the first half of the twentieth century.Jerry, born in NY, cut his teeth on the folk scene coming out of Greenwich Village at the time. He then moved to Austin, TX, and joined the country 'outlaw' sound coming via the songs of, andetc. He released thirty-eight albums, sang with, and covered songs by, and, to name a few.

