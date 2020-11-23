Hank Smith on chord forms
Deering Banjo Company blog continues its series of banjo lessons from Hank Smith with the latest (also on YouTube) - a ten-minute lesson in which Hank
shows you how to build chord forms with extensions. He starts you with a regular G triad and demonstrates how to change this shape to make a G minor, G7, G minor 7th, and G minor 7th with a flatted 5th. Learning how to build chord shapes on your own is an essential skill needed to construct all of the many types of chords forms. It also will greatly improve your knowledge of the banjo fingerboard, improve your understanding of harmony, and improve your ear.
The principles behind these chord changes can of course be applied on all instruments. Hank's lessons on the blog can be seen here.
Labels: Instruction, Instruments
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home