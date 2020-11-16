Greg Blake to release single with Claire Lynch as guest
Bluegrass Standard magazine announces that Greg Blake - well known over here from his tours as guitarist and lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, as a bandleader, and as a solo artist - is releasing today a single on Turnberry Records: 'People, places, and songs', featuring Claire Lynch.
Earlier this autumn, Greg signed with Turnberry Records for a two-album deal: the first to be a solo album with a mixture of traditional and contemporary bluegrass and traditional country music, and the second with his band, Greg Blake & Hometown, playing straight-ahead, traditional bluegrass,
