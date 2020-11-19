Grand Ole Opry celebrates 75 years of bluegrass, 5 Dec. 2020
press release from Schmidt Relations of Goodlettsville, TN, announcing that on Saturday 5 Dec. 2020 the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, will present a special show to mark the 75th anniversary of the first performance on the Opry stage by the 'classic bluegrass band', Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys - Lester Flatt (guitar), Chubby Wise (fiddle), Howard 'Cedric Rainwater' Watts (bass), and the new banjo player, Earl Scruggs.
The show will feature Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, and Sister Sadie, IBMA Entertainers of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year. Seats will be assigned and socially distanced in the order they were originally received. Ticket buyers will receive their tickets and seat assignments by e-mail, approximately 48 hours before the show. Full details are on the Schmidt Relations press release. The BIB has carried the 'bg75' logo on the sidebar all this year - this is part of what it's all about.
