For fiddlers, but not exclusively
29 June the BIB mentioned the release of The John Hartford fiddle tune project, volume 1, a seventeen-track album drawn from the 2019 publication of 176 original fiddle tunes composed by John Hartford (1937-2001). All seventeen tracks can now be heard on the John Hartford YouTube channel. Thanks to Hearth Music for a reminder that Jordan Tice (see the BIB for 29 Sept.) is the guitarist on two of them, 'Long white road' and 'Little country town'. Links to these are on this Hearth Music press release.
The selection illustrates the breadth of Hartford's knowledge of American fiddle music, and while the tunes will be of immediate appeal to fiddlers, mandolin-, banjo-, and guitar-players should also enjoy working on them. The album is one of five nominated for Best Bluegrass Album in the coming Grammy awards. The others are
- Man on fire, Danny Barnes
- To live in two worlds, vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
- North Carolina songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
- Home, Billy Strings
Labels: Awards, Fiddle, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home