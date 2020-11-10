First release from Tony Trischka's Shall we hope? project
Bluegrass Today for news of the first release from a major recording project by Tony Trischka (right), one of the most influential banjo players, teachers, and communicators of our time, who for some years past has been working on a 'dramatised listening experience' based on real and imagined stories from the American civil war (1861-5). He has written all the music and lyrics, and many prominent musicians are taking part in the recording, which is scheduled for release in January 2021 under the title Shall we hope.
The first single is released today: 'Carry me over the sea', a song of emigration from Ireland into war in America, sung by Maura O'Connell backed by Michael Daves (guitar), Brittany Haas (fiddles), Brian Fleming (percussion), John Mock (whistle), Skip Ward (bass), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), and Trischka (cello banjo). it can be heard on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube, and can be ordered from all music outlets. Shall we hope can be pre-ordered on Tony Trischka's website.
