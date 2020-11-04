The dates for the 26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival are 26/27/28/29 August 2021. The first button for 2021 was pressed today; the format will be adjusted to whatever guidelines are in place on the dates.This year five different plans were put in place as the year progressed, but sadly this was down to fifteen people by the end of August; we had planned to run it with the 200-people limit and had approval from the authorities. We had to cancel a week out. It may be pods or drive-in, in fact whatever it takes. Only stipulation is that it breaks even, and all acts receive a fee. It will not be a virtual event. There will be an admission fee.

Labels: Festivals